Angels put OF Ward, RHP Tepera, LHP Loup on restricted list

TORONTO (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels put outfielder Taylor Ward and relievers Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera on the restricted list before their three-game series in Toronto. Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time. Los Angeles recalled right-hander José Marte from Triple-A, and selected outfielder Ryan Aguilar from Double-A and right-hander Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A. Loup will lose $123,626, Tepera $115,385 and Ward $11,868,

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.