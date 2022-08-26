Steelers looking for better O-line play, regardless of QB

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping their offensive line bounces back in their preseason finale against Detroit. The starting unit struggled in a victory over Jacksonville, forcing quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett to try and make plays with their legs as well as their respective right arms. Coach Mike Tomlin took the group to task for their play, and the starters could play into the second half against the Lions. The line could be helped by the 2022 debut of running back Najee Harris, who could make a cameo after watching the first two preseason games from the sideline.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.