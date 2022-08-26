Twins snap 6-game losing streak with 9-0 rout of Giants

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gilberto Celestino hit a bases-clearing double and Gary Sánchez added two-run home run, all in a six-run third inning, as the Minnesota Twins snapped a six-game skid with a 9-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Carlos Correa and Kyle Garlick also homered for Minnesota. Joe Ryan (10-6) scattered two hits and struck out eight in six shutout innings to become the first rookie in the majors to win 10 games this season. Giants starter Alex Wood (8-11) allowed eight earned runs on six hits, including two home runs.

