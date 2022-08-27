Sevilla loses again, stays winless to start Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla’s struggles have continued with a 2-1 loss to promoted Almería. The result extends the team’s winless streak at the start of the Spanish league. It was the third consecutive match without a win for Sevilla. Sevilla began the league amid high expectations after finishing fourth last season and staying near the top most of the time. The team’s defensive struggles have been costly this season, though. The team coached by Julen Lopetegui has conceded five goals in its first three matches.

