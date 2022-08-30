Sabres reward Thompson with 7-year, $50 million contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson has cashed in on a breakout season by agreeing to a seven-year, $50 million contract extension. Thompson gets a hefty raise from his current three-year, $4.2 million contract, which runs out after this season. The new deal represents the faith the Sabres have in the 24-year-old, who’s coming off a team-leading 38-goal season. Thompson had 68 points in 78 games last season as he nearly doubled his goal and point totals from his first four NHL seasons combined. Thompson’s emergence as a top-line forward coincided with Don Granato’s promotion to coach when Ralph Krueger was fired in March of 2021.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.