Tatis’ shoulder surgery delayed because of strep throat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. had to postpone a scheduled shoulder surgery because he has strep throat. It’s the latest wrinkle in what’s been a turbulent season for the San Diego Padres shortstop. Tatis was slated to have the labrum repaired in his left shoulder on Tuesday, but that procedure now will be delayed a week or so while he recovers from the illness. The delay is not expected to affect Tatis’ return next season after he’s done serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He missed the first four months of the season with a broken left wrist and was suspended as he prepared to return.

