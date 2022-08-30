Tomlin still mum on starting QB as Steelers add LB, lineman

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin is in no hurry to announce a starting quarterback. The Pittsburgh Steelers coach says there’s no point in saying who will get the nod when the Steelers open the season at Cincinnati on Sept. 11 with the game still nearly two weeks out. Trubisky appears to have the inside track after playing well during the preseason. The Steelers bolstered their roster elsewhere, acquiring linebacker Malik Reed from Denver and trading for Miami offensive lineman Jesse Davis.

