White Sox manager La Russa misses game with health issue

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed Tuesday night’s game against Kansas City with an unspecified medical issue. The team said the 77-year-old manager would skip the game on the recommendation of his doctors and would undergo further testing Wednesday. La Russa’s absence was announced about one hour before the first pitch. The Hall of Famer showed no signs of health issues during his pregame session with reporters and while talking to general manager Rick Hahn and former Oakland Athletics pitching great Dave Stewart before the game. Bench coach Miguel stepped in as acting manager.

