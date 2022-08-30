Yankees’ Taillon hit by line drive, leaves after 2 innings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon got hit in his pitching arm by a line drive Tuesday night and left his start against the Los Angeles Angels after two innings with a bruise on his right forearm. Taillon was struck by a liner off the bat of Magneuris Sierra, who was then thrown out at first to end the inning after second baseman DJ LeMahieu fielded the ricochet. Taillon appeared to be in pain as he left the field, looking down at his forearm and wrist. Greg Weissert entered the game after warming up during the Yankees’ half of the third inning.

