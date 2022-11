NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 4:27 of overtime and lifted New Jersey past the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night, extending the Devils’ winning streak to eight games. Miles Wood and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Devils. Shane Pinto scored twice and Travis Hamonic added a goal for Ottawa.

