Kalkbrenner leads No. 9 Creighton in 96-61 rout of N Dakota

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 24 points and three nights after a flat performance in its opener, No. 9 Creighton looked like the team it was expected to be in a 96-61 rout of North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks were Creighton’s second straight opponent from the Summit League. Unlike Monday when the Bluejays struggled with their 3-point shooting and didn’t put away St. Thomas until the final 10 minutes, this one was over in the first 10. The Bluejays took off on a 29-3 run on their way to a 53-22 halftime lead. Tsotne Tsartsidze led the Hawks with 16 points.

