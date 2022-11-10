No. 4 Iowa sets scoring record in 115-62 win over Evansville

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 26 points and 12 assists, Monika Czinano added 23 points and No. 4 Iowa set a program record for scoring as it beat Evansville 115-62. The Hawkeyes had their previous best scoring game on Dec. 31, 2019, a 108-72 win over Illinois. Clark, a junior guard who was a unanimous Associated Press preseason All-American, recorded the 27th double-double of her career. She was 8 of 12 from the field and had five rebounds. Myia Clark led Evansville with 18 points.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.