Svechnikov’s hat trick carries Hurricanes past Oilers 7-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored three goals and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the high-powered Edmonton Oilers 7-2. Svechnikov’s other hat trick this season also came against Edmonton. His third goal this time came with 4:11 remaining. Brent Burns, Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who snapped a two-game skid and forged a season split with Edmonton. Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made his season debut.

