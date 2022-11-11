Rams QB Stafford making progress in concussion protocol

Matthew Stafford is questionable for the Los Angeles Rams’ home game against Arizona while working through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Rams coach Sean McVay says the quarterback “has been making good progress” since being placed in the protocol. Stafford worked out and threw the ball Thursday, and he participated in the Rams’ practice Friday on a limited basis. None of that progress means Stafford will play for Los Angeles against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium, however. The Rams say they had no indication Stafford had concussion symptoms last Sunday during their loss at Tampa Bay.

