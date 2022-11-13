Nets coach Vaughn has no update on when Irving might return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving is eligible to return from his suspension, but Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers he had no update on when the guard would return. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Sunday’s game was the sixth Irving will miss. Brooklyn’s next game is on Tuesday in Sacramento before they finish up their road trip on Thursday in Portland. The Nets have won four of five since Irving was suspended.

