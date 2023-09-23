Skip to Content
Three people stabbed in West El Paso; one person in police custody

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officials said three people were injured following a stabbing in West El Paso.

Officers responded were called out to the 1500 block of Mundy Dr. to investigate an domestic violence aggravated assault. The came in just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to officials, three people were stabbed, including the offender. They all suffered non-life threatening injuries.

EPPD said the offender is in custody and the Gang Unit will be taking over the investigation.

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

