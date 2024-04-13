Skip to Content
I-10 East and West shutdown after one person dies in a crash

today at 10:47 PM
Published 9:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire and County Fire units responded to a pedestrian-involved crash along I-10 West and Vinton.

One person was declared dead at the scene according to a spokesman with the El Paso Fire Department.

A second patient was being evaluated by County Fire.

The collision happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

TxDot reports all lanes are closed. Thru traffic is being detoured at Exit 6, Transmountain at this time.

Closure will remain until further notice.

