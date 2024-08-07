No injuries being reported in crash involving train in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says no one suffered any injuries after a train vs. car collision in Fabens earlier this afternoon before 4 p.m. The crash occurred at 250 NE Grace Street in Fabens.

The Sheriff's Office says a white Dodge Ram hauling 4 cars was struck by a train. The crash resulted in the blockage of adjacent streets to the train tracks. Railroad crossings from NW 3rd Street to Grace Street were blocked.

Special Traffic Investigations are overseeing the case.

The Sherriff's Office is encouraging the public to use Alameda and Porter Rebb as alternate routes.