I-10 East closed following three-vehicle crash; one person in the hospital with serious injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- I-10 East at Piedras is closed following a three-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

El Paso Police says Special Traffic Investigators are investigating the crash.

Police say the call came in at 2:26 a.m.

Police also said a second crash also happened at the scene, involving an unoccupied police car that was helping with traffic control. No injuries were reported from that crash.

Traffic is currently exiting on the Dallas exit.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more information.