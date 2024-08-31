Skip to Content
All lanes closed at Transmountain West before Dyer, STI respond to deadly motorcycle crash

Published 8:18 PM

UPDATE: 8:50PM - TxDOT and El Paso Police report all westbound lanes are closed at Woodrow Bean/Transmountain West before Dyer.

Police urge drivers to follow detour.

STI continues their investigation, clearing time until further notice.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police one person has died after a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bombarc and Woodrow Bean in Northeast El Paso.

Special Traffic Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the crash.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

