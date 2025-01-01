Two people seriously injured in northeast El Paso stabbing
UPDATE: El Paso police confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and a "young adult male" were stabbed in the incident.
Police say the two individuals are related.
They also add there was a verbal altercation before the stabbing.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in northeast El Paso.
This is according to El Paso Fire Department dispatch officials.
The call came in at 9:38 p.m. near the 10000 block of Hollyhock Drive.
ABC-7 currently has a crew en-route to the scene.
This is a developing story. We'll be sure to bring you updates as soon as they come into our newsroom.