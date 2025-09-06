One seriously injured after crash in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A crash at E. Paisano and S. Concepcion streets in south-central El Paso Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 a.m. El Paso Fire responded and said five patients refused transport by ambulance, two others were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One patient received serious injuries.

El Paso Police are currently investigating how the group was injured. Witnesses at the scene report a vehicle hitting pedestrians, but police have not provided any details.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.