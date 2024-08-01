El Paso Strong blood drive happening in remembrance of Aug. 3 fifth anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Vitalant will be having an El Paso Strong blood drive "in remembrance of the victims and their families" of the Aug. 3 Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting. The fifth anniversary is happening this week.

El Pasoans will have the opportunity to donate blood at the following locations.

Casa Ford (5815 Montana Ave.): Aug. 3 from 10 AM to 2 PM

The Fountains at Farah (8889 Gateway Boulevard West): Aug. 3 from 10 AM to 5 PM

Cielo Vista Mall (8401 Gateway Boulevard West): Aug. 3 and 4 from 1 to 5 PM

Organizers say they want to ensure El Paso has an ample blood supply. Thousands of Borderland residents went out to give blood in the wake of the shooting in 2019. Now, Vitalant is hoping El Pasoans will come out again to donate blood in the same spirit.