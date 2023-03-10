Be Mindful: House Bill focuses on youth mental health provisions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Better Chance Act was introduced to the Texas House of Representatives and focuses on youth mental health.

House Bill-42 would require school districts to provide a minimum of one non-physician mental health professional for every 600 students at each campus.

The nation has seen a need to address the rising mental health crisis.

In the last ten years statistics show a sharp increase in the number of suicides among the youth.

Sponsors of The Better Chance Act say it will help provide mental health services for children and adolescents in their schools.

The Texas State Legislature plans to address this bill at the state's capitol in April.