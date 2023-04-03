Texas is the 9th most stressed U.S. state, study finds
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- April is Stress Awareness Month, and a study by WalletHub found that Texas is the ninth most stressed state in the U.S.
The study lists out factors and stress levels in Texas as compared to other U.S. states, with a scale of 1 being the most stressed and 25 being the average. Those factors and stress levels are outlined below:
- First in average hours worked per week.
- 23rd in share of adults getting adequate sleep.
- 10th in the percentage of adults in fair to poor health.
- Third in having a median credit score.
- 30th in housing affordability.
- 11th in percentage of population living in poverty.
- 11th in crime rate per capita.