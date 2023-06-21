Skip to Content
Be Mindful: University Medical Center creates a podcast series on meditation and relaxation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - University Medical Center of El Paso is offering a 10-part podcast designed to improve your mental well-being through meditation and relaxation.

The series is part of UMC's "Better Health in the Borderland" podcasts and is hosted by Dr. Sofia Reynoso-Crow, a trained psychologist and wellness professional at the hospital.

"There is so much need for us, as a community, to foster compassion and understanding of ourselves," Dr. Reynoso-Crow explained. "And mindfulness is an excellent way of doing that."

Dr. Reynoso-Crow went on to say that mindfulness is intentionally pausing to pay attention to the present moment. "And we do so non-judgmentally and with openness," she said. "The way to do it is through your breath. Simply by holding space for whatever is going on within us and we just breathe and focus on the breath."

The podcast covers topics including focus improvement, gratitude, heartbreak, letting go of the past, loving kindness, self compassion and sleep.

You can listen to the podcasts anywhere you have a quiet place to focus. Each podcast can be listened to individually by day or, if you prefer, consecutively and in any order you like.

The podcasts are available now through Apple Podcasts or Audible.

