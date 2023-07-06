Mental health support animals offer support in El Paso courtrooms

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many people feel an added sense of comfort around an animal, and therapy options with horses and dogs are common across the U.S.

These emotional support animals help people dealing with trauma, mental challenges or physical disabilities. In the state of Texas, certain kinds of trained animals are allowed to enter courtrooms to provide support.

This issue recently came up when one of the survivors of the Walmart shooting gave her impact statement in court Wednesday with her service animal by her side.

Others are trained to be used by district attorney's offices or other legal teams -- as people make their way through the court process.

The American Counseling Association says federal agencies have realized the benefits of providing animals to their human partners.

These animals, which can support people following traumatic events, and in their aftermath can provide an extra level of support on the road to recovery.

Avery Martinez is the Be Mindful Reporter for ABC-7, supported in part by Report for America. RFA helps provide reporters for under-covered topics across the country.