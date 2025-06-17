7 Springs Fire burning on the Mescalero Apache Reservation

Watch a livestream of the fire below:

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The 7 Springs Fire is burning on the Mescalero Apache Reservation. Officials say the fire is currently approximately 200 acres.

The Cloudcroft Fire Department posted about the fire this afternoon, stating that the blaze is located near the town of Bent. The department says that numerous ground, air, and command resources are en route right now.

The Lincoln County Fire Service says that the fire does not present a threat to communities or structures in Lincoln County at the moment.

The fire broke out today as residents of nearby Ruidoso marked the one-year anniversary of the South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire. Those fires ripped through the area, causing severe damage.