El Pasoans to gather for 4th Annual August 3rd Remembrance Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four years ago, El Paso was changed forever. Tonight, El Pasoans will gather to honor the victims of the August 3rd shooting -- and to heal.

It starts tonight at 6:00 p.m. at Ascarate Park. It's only one of many different events throughout the day honoring August 3rd. The focus is on the strength and community of the Borderland.

Officials with the Resiliency Center say that this is a space for the community to reflect on all aspects of the past four years, and to try and find some healing. Meditation, yoga and sound baths will be offered at the park tonight -- alongside music. The event is free for the public, and can be accessed through the main gate on Delta Drive.

El Paso County is going to unveil 23 permanent skylights at the Healing Garden tonight. Each light represents one of the lives lost. This ceremony will begin at 8:45 p.m.

The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center, the county and El Paso Parks and Recreation have come together to support the event.

DO YOU NEED SUPPORT?

There are a number of options for mental health support that are available 24/7.

988: The National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline - Anyone can contact the Crisis line through phone, text or message any time, for any mental distress.

- Anyone can contact the Crisis line through phone, text or message any time, for any mental distress. EHN Crisis Hotline: (915-779-1800) - Staffed by locals, and a constant resource in El Paso, Emergence Health Network's hotline has specialists ready to hear you out.

(915-779-1800) - Staffed by locals, and a constant resource in El Paso, Emergence Health Network's hotline has specialists ready to hear you out. Emergence Health Network.org - EHN is able to offer many different forms of support for mental health and wellness. From pet therapy to addiction treatment.

- EHN is able to offer many different forms of support for mental health and wellness. From pet therapy to addiction treatment. NAMI El Paso - As part of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, there are some options listed on their website for support and connection. NAMI is focused on providing support to anyone with any sort of mental illness.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.