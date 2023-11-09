EHN opens new Veteran One-Stop, connecting service members to services

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, Emergence Health Network opens their new Veteran's One-Stop Center on Gateway West Boulevard. Counseling, support programs, mental health support and veteran connections are all housed under the One-Stop.

Numerous agencies are connected to the One-Stop -- from education programs to peer groups.

EHN hopes to provide improved access and connection to active duty, veterans and their families. The new location is located at 10737 Gateway West Blvd. ABC-7 was given a tour of the new facility, and officials say the connections between multiple organizations in the Borderland has upped access for military members.

“Veterans helping veterans and active-duty members is important because sometimes only we can understand and recognize what our peers are dealing with,” said Jonathan Bohannon, EHN Director of Military and Veterans’ Services.

The new center also includes a computer lab, after a $10,000 contribution from the AT&T Foundation, which military members can use to access the internet, print documents and access broadband. In a statement, Carlos Martinez, Director, External and Legislative Affairs with AT&T, said “In our collaboration with EHN, we continue our support for our nation’s military community, investing our resources and knowledge to advance the digital skills they need to thrive in the workplaces of today and tomorrow.”

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.