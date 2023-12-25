Living with grief: Texas author opens up on loss of her parents in accident and suicide

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Within a span of just a few years, Theo Boyd lost her mother in an accident, her marriage fell apart and then her father committed suicide. Her grief from these events was heavy, and now she's written a book outlining her journey to deal with her grief.

She tells ABC-7's mental health correspondent, Avery Martinez, that the holidays are a particularly tough time for those dealing with grief. She shares her story, and how she has learned to live with her grief -- and tips for those facing grief this Christmas -- in tonight's Xtra Depth on ABC-7 at 10.

Her book, My Grief Is Not Like Yours, is available now outlining her life and loss.

