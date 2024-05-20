Skip to Content
University of New Mexico to build reproductive health care clinic offering abortion services in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The University of New Mexico Board of Regents voted 6 to 1 last week to acquire land in Las Cruces to build a new reproductive health center.

According to a news release from UNM, the center will be a "full-spectrum" reproductive health center that will include gynecological care, contraception care, miscarriage management, gender-affirming care, and will also perform abortions.

It will be built at an empty lot near the Lohman Medical Park Campus in Las Cruces, at the intersection of Lohman Ave. and Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

The $10 million for the project was funded by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham during last year's legislative session.

According to last week's Board of Regents meeting agenda packet, the UNM Medical Group will operate the center upon its completion.

