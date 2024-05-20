Pope Francis talks about efforts to close down El Paso’s Annunciation House

VATICAN CITY (KVIA) -- On last night's episode of 60 Minutes, Pope Francis addressed the lawsuit against El Paso's Annunciation House. The Texas Attorney General is trying to shut down the migrant shelter, accusing it of illegal activity.

"That is madness, sheer madness to close the border and leave them there," Pope Francis stated. "That is madness. The migrant has to be received. Thereafter, you see how you're going to deal with them. Maybe after you send them back, I don't know. But each case ought to be considered humanly."

ABC-7 is now reaching out to the Annunciation House for a statement.