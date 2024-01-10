El Pasoan accused of stalking Shakira has mental condition — how does it affect him?

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Pasoan Daniel John Valtier has made headlines nationally after he was arrested outside the home of singer Shakira — allegedly stalking her after sending gifts — and claiming she was his wife.

Valtier lives with a mental health condition known as schizoaffective disorder, according to what his family told ABC-7. The disorder includes schizophrenic symptoms, such as hallucinations, and also mood disorders such as mania. Schizoaffective disorder can also exist alongside bipolar symptoms.

The Mayo Clinic says untreated, individuals may have problems with social situations. Treatment is a very important aspect of managing the symptoms.

Valiter's Arrest & Background

ABC-7 has been following this story as it develops. In short, KVIA was able to obtain documents from Miami Beach police detailing what led to the arrest of Valtier outside of Shakira's home. Shakira’s security had been made aware of 56-year-old Valtier following several social media posts and deliveries made to her home between late December and the start of 2024, according to the arrest report.

