‘Too good for this world’ – Family remembers Angelica Mata, a soldier lost to suicide

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Angelica Mata was more than a soldier — she was a mother, sister, friend and a poet. On January 19th, she chose to end her life. She had served her country for over a decade, and faced several mental health challenges.

ABC-7's Mental Health Correspondent, Avery Martinez, sat down with her brother and son to remember this woman who left an impact on so many lives — those of her men and her family.

DO YOU NEED SUPPORT?

988: The National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline - Anyone can contact the Crisis line through phone, text or message any time, for any mental distress.

EHN Crisis Hotline: (915-779-1800) - Staffed by locals, and a constant resource in El Paso, Emergence Health Network's hotline has specialists ready to hear you out.

(915-779-1800) - Staffed by locals, and a constant resource in El Paso, Emergence Health Network's hotline has specialists ready to hear you out. Emergence Health Network.org - EHN is able to offer many different forms of support for mental health and wellness. From therapy to addiction treatment.

- EHN is able to offer many different forms of support for mental health and wellness. From therapy to addiction treatment. NAMI El Paso - As part of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, there are some options listed on their website for support and connection. NAMI is focused on providing support to anyone with any sort of mental illness.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.