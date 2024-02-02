Skip to Content
AI & Mental Health: Doctor develops app aimed at health support, including mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Artificial Intelligence is rapidly gaining ground in a number of industries globally -- and health care is no exception. One doctor has developed an AI app which supports not only mental health, but prescription refills, vital stats and other important health data.

Mental health apps aren't unusual, and the Together app pairs AI with wellness checks, providing a score for your daily mental health.

ABC-7's Mental Health Correspondent Avery Martinez spoke with developer and doctor, Renee Dua, about how this app is putting AI to use in helping mental health. Tonight on ABC-7 at 10.

