Love and Sacrifice: Couple reflects on relationship and military service

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Gerardo Ozorio-Quiroz says military life was at times difficult. He's a retired Army Infantryman.

"A lot of issues going on when you're deployed, when you're in the Army," says Gerardo. "When you have a job that takes you away from your family."

Gerardo and Sandra have been married for 43 years and have three kids.

"Sometimes... just, it's rough. Especially when you have the job that I had; being gone all the time, being deployed."

Aileen Serrano, lead clinician at the Steven A. Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, counsels military couples and their families.

"Being stationed in different places, you know, all over the world and they're having to pick up... a lot of times the deployments are also long," Aileen says.

She sees couples who feel disconnected and don't trust each other.

"One of the spouses left at home with the kids, you know," says Aileen. "And maybe they don't have that support from other people, from their family."

Although time spent apart was difficult, Gerardo sent letters, care packages and called when he could.

Despite the circumstances, military couples can thrive.

"It developed me as a human being and made me a better soldier, a better husband and a better father, dad to my children."

To combat feelings of isolation or loneliness, the Steven A. Cohen Clinic at Endeavors says military couples should be intentional with their time. Electronics should be put away while spending time with each other and date nights should be planed in an effort to reconnect or stay connected.

The clinic is available to all Post - 9/11 veterans and military family members and located at 1390 George Dieter Dr. STE 140.