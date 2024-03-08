Dona Ana County looking to reopen Crisis Triage Center ‘as soon as possible’

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Dona Ana County leaders say they are looking for options to reopen its Crisis Triage Center "as soon as possible."

"In the meantime, residents should know that help is still available," county officials explained in a news release Friday. "If you or someone you know is in need of immediate support, please utilize the national crisis hotline, 988, which will connect you with a trained counselor who can provide assistance and refer you to local service providers. You may call, text, or chat with a real person through this service."

The triage center, located at 1850 B Copper Loop, shut down earlier this year due to a lack of funding.

Those seeking in-person help can do so at Mesilla Valley Hospital in Las Cruces and Peak Behavioral Health Hospital in Santa Teresa. That's according to county officials.

There are also emergency departments at Memorial Medical Center, MountainView Regional Medical Center, and Three Crosses Regional Hospital.

"We understand the importance of accessible mental health services, and we are committed to ensuring that County residents receive the care and support they need," county officials stated.