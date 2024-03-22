It’s time to join the Ride to End ALZ with support in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Alzheimer's Disease affects many older Americans, and El Paso is considered an area of concern for Alzheimer's risk. Plenty of research and support is underway, including here in El Paso.

Funding is an important part of learning and trying to treat the disease, and that's why the Alzheimer's Association is sponsoring the "Ride to End ALZ."

This event happens the entire month of March, and both outdoor cyclists and indoor cycle riders are able to participate, according to the AA.

The "Ride to End ALZ" tries to "directly impact the pace and momentum behind the fight to end Alzheimer's," according to the Ride's website. "Inspired by science and driven by a determination to end this disease, participants in Ride to End ALZ raise funds and awareness to advance research toward the first survivor of Alzheimer's."

The local West Texas chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is also active, and wants people to know that they can reach out to them at any time for support, questions or to learn more about the fight against this disease.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.