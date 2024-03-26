Rio Vista Behavioral Health opens new women’s wellness program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rio Vista Behavioral Health opened a new women's wellness clinic today.

The organization invited ABC-7 to attend its official ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at 1390 Northwestern Drive.

The new program will provide 12 in-patient beds for acute stabilization treatments and extended acute care for women. The program is also led by women.

"It's women empowering women in the best way," said Rio Vista CEO Marie Alvarez.

A group of people involved in the project gathered to cut the ceremonial pink ribbon Tuesday morning.

"We're thrilled to celebrate this significant occasion with our cherished partners, and local community," a spokesperson stated.