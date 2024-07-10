Employment may be key to veterans’ mental health, UTEP study finds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new study authored by two University of Texas El Paso researchers is showing employment may be key to emotional wellbeing for veterans. The study was published in the June issue of scientific journal 'Stress and Health'.

The researches looked at 517 veterans experiencing mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the study, employment correlated with positive emotional wellbeing in veterans struggling with their mental health. The study also said unemployed veterans were twice as likely to experience depression.

Similar research has been done on the general civilian population, but the team behind the study says veterans may be even more susceptible to mental illness under similar conditions due to combat experience and the challenges that come with returning to civilian life.