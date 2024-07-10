Skip to Content
Be Mindful

Employment may be key to veterans’ mental health, UTEP study finds

By
New
Published 7:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new study authored by two University of Texas El Paso researchers is showing employment may be key to emotional wellbeing for veterans. The study was published in the June issue of scientific journal 'Stress and Health'.

The researches looked at 517 veterans experiencing mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the study, employment correlated with positive emotional wellbeing in veterans struggling with their mental health. The study also said unemployed veterans were twice as likely to experience depression.

Similar research has been done on the general civilian population, but the team behind the study says veterans may be even more susceptible to mental illness under similar conditions due to combat experience and the challenges that come with returning to civilian life.

Article Topic Follows: Be Mindful

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content