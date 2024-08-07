The Children’s Hospital Association of Texas requests legislature provide funds to improve mental health care access for kids in TX

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Children’s Hospital Association of Texas (CHAT) has submitted a testimony to the House Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety. The testimony by Stacy Wilson, president of CHAT, is regarding the importance of improving access to mental health care for children in Texas, which includes our children in El Paso.

CHAT says they want to place focus on kids who rely on Medicaid. They state they are advocating for policies and funding that promote children’s access to high-quality, comprehensive health care. CHAT represents 7 not-for-profit children's hospitals in Texas, incuding El Paso Children's Hospital.

In the testimony CHAT is asking that the legislature "build on its strong investments in prevention and early intervention to provide families with supports to navigate the mental health system and build out the continuum of care for children with serious mental and behavioral health conditions to

address issues that are all too often deadly."

Additionally, in the testimony CHAT explains that by including these services in the Medicaid benefits, it would give families and children more options for care, therefore, avoiding unnecessary hospitalizations, preventing involvement with the juvenile justice system, and preserving families.



