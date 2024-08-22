Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Behavioral Health expert discusses how to talk to your kids after trauma

Published 3:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-TV)A man in his 50s is dead after a shooting at Franklin High School. El Paso Independent School District officials say the officer investigated an incident on Thursday morning. ABC-7 spoke with students and parents who were at the campus when the shooting happened. We reached out to the director of clinical services at El Paso Behavioral Health to get a better understanding of how to talk to your kids after a traumatic situation. Dr. Tricia Stallings spoke about what we, as parents, teachers, and students, can do to help our kids after trauma.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

