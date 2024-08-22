ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Behavioral Health expert discusses how to talk to your kids after trauma

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-TV) — A man in his 50s is dead after a shooting at Franklin High School. El Paso Independent School District officials say the officer investigated an incident on Thursday morning. ABC-7 spoke with students and parents who were at the campus when the shooting happened. We reached out to the director of clinical services at El Paso Behavioral Health to get a better understanding of how to talk to your kids after a traumatic situation. Dr. Tricia Stallings spoke about what we, as parents, teachers, and students, can do to help our kids after trauma.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.