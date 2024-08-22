ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Behavioral Health expert discusses how to talk to your kids after trauma
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-TV)—A man in his 50s is dead after a shooting at Franklin High School. El Paso Independent School District officials say the officer investigated an incident on Thursday morning. ABC-7 spoke with students and parents who were at the campus when the shooting happened. We reached out to the director of clinical services at El Paso Behavioral Health to get a better understanding of how to talk to your kids after a traumatic situation. Dr. Tricia Stallings spoke about what we, as parents, teachers, and students, can do to help our kids after trauma.