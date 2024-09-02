El Paso author discusses ‘Balloon Bridges,’ a story inspired by niece, who died from D.R.E.S.S. Syndrome 

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) — Alexis Orate's niece, Bridges, died from D.R.E.S.S. Syndrome when she was 11 years old. According to the Jama Network, D.R.E.S.S affects adults and children and can be associated with harm or even death. It usually occurs 2 to 8 weeks after beginning to take a medication. Around 1 in 1000 people taking specific drugs develop DRESS.

Dr. Ogechika Alozie is an infectious disease internist in El Paso, Texas. He said, "Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) is a severe adverse drug reaction characterized by an extensive skin rash in association with visceral organ involvement, lymphadenopathy, eosinophilia, and atypical lymphocytosis." He said, "Unfortunately, even though it is caused by a drug, typically antibiotics and anti-epileptics in kids, even when the drug is stopped, it can continue and wreak havoc on the body. Even though it is called eosinophilia, the real issue is the immune system going hyper-responsive to a new medication/drug."

"I don't think the eosinophilia part matters in this topic since they're elevated, but the main thing is the immune response," Alozie said.

Alexis Orate wrote the book about her niece, Balloon Bridges, hoping people could find comfort in her words. She explains that the story is about loss and love. It provides a comforting reminder that we never forget our loved ones.

Interested in purchasing Balloon Bridges:

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/71498104-balloon-bridges

https://a.co/d/5OPfxHf