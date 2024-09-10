ABC-7 AT 4: What to do if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)— Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 13.2 million adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.8 million planned a suicide attempt, and 1.6 million attempted suicide.

Laura Ramos, the CEO of Atlantis Behavioral Health Services, explains that some people may experience suicidal ideation. Ramos describes the symptoms of suicidal ideation as when you think about killing yourself. The thoughts might or might not include a plan to die by suicide. But not everyone with suicidal ideation acts on it. When someone feels hopeless or overwhelmed, they may start to have thoughts of suicide.

Simple actions can help you be there for someone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, there are resources out there that can help.

Helpful links:

https://988lifeline.org/

info@atlantisbehavioralhealth.com or 915-544-3500 (500 E. Shuster or 6028 Surety Dr).