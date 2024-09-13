Be Mindful: Mental Health Resources in the Borderland
- Advanced Neurology Epilepsy & Sleep Center
- Alfredo Arellano TMS of El Paso
- Aliviane Inc.
- American Heart Association
- Amistad Veterans Support
- Associated Behavioral and Trauma Specialties
- Atlantis Health Services
- Atrium Psychological Services
- Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso
- Center for Children
- Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe
- Child Guidance Center
- City of El Paso Veteran Resources
- The Cognitive Behavioral Institute
- Country Club Med Spa
- Desert Imaging
- El Paso Behavioral Health System
- El Paso Children’s Hospital
- El Paso United Family Resiliency Center
- Emend Healthcare
- Emergence Health Network
- Family Service of El Paso
- Hospitals of Providence
- Katies Way
- La Clinical de Familia
- La Mente Behavioral Health
- Memorial Medical Center
- My Feels App
- NAMI El Paso
- Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center
- Paso Del Norte Health Foundation
- Project Vida Health Centers
- Recovery Alliance
- Rescued Minds
- Rio Vista Behavioral Health
- The ROTMENAS Collaborative
- San Vicente Family Health Centers
- Start Your Recovery
- Steven Cohen Military Family Clinic
- Team RWB
- UMC
- United Way Community Resiliency Center
- YMCA