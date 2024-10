EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of El Paso is inviting you to join them at its "Mental Health for All" community walk.

Join NAMI El Paso in raising awareness on mental health at its largest fundraiser this Saturday at Ascarate Park.

The walk happens from 8 AM to Noon.

ABC-7 is also proud to serve as Grand marshal for the walk as part of our Be Mindful initiative.

There is no fee to register.