Not Just Your Regular Holiday Blues, Diabetes and Depression Often Seen Together

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the holidays approach, and the season’s expectations and demands draw near, it is not uncommon for some, especially older adults, to catch a case of the “holiday blues.” That's why it’s important to know when it’s more than just the “blues” and how other conditions, like diabetes, can be linked with depression. The holidays can be a stressful time. It is important to know the signs and symptoms of depression and talk to your doctor to find out more about the links between diabetes and depression so you can take the necessary steps toward healthy living.

The American Diabetes Association reports that people with diabetes have a higher rate of depression than the general population. Additionally, older adults can also be more susceptible to depression because of increased loneliness associated with being socially isolated from others. "Diabetes and stress can cause people to slip into unhealthy habits, stop checking their blood sugar, even skipping their doctor's appointments and this is why it increases depression or anxiety. They feel vulnerable, they feel lonely. If you feel like you're falling into this, please reach out to your doctor or your provider," said Stefany Andujo Nurse Practitioner, WellMed at Remcon.

While depression affects everyone differently, recognizing its signs is a positive step toward managing your mental health right along with your physical health. You can do that by learning the symptoms of depression. According to the American Psychological Association says signs of depression include having feelings of extreme sadness for more than several days and thoughts of suicide. Depression can also interfere with your daily life activities and it can also cause physical symptoms such as pain, weight changes and lack of energy. If you experience depression symptoms for two weeks or more, be sure to seek medical attention. To reach a trained crisis counselor, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273- 8255). You may also chat at 988.lifeline.org.