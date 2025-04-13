“Egg-celent” day of giving at Terry’s Foundation Easter basket giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Terry's Heart Foundation hosted their 13th annual Easter basket give away with a special guest.

The Easter Bunny greeted children and their parents and handed out baskets filled with goodies.

"I think it's important for them to know that there are people here that care for them, that offer services first or whatever that case, and that we can just come together as a community and have fun," said Sabrina Newman, President and Founder of Terry's Heart Foundation.

The foundation is the nonprofit behind the giveaway, and has hosted this annual event for over a decade to support children and parents in need.

"If I need help, uh, with diapers, or food, I know where to reach or who to ask," said Mariana Quijano.

The foundation was created as a way to spread love and faith through action.

Many families at this year's giveaway say events like these have become a great way to learn about resources within the community.

"I feel that it's a way to connect with our community. Again, it helps us learn about different resources, different programs, and then just for the kids. Have them something to do," added Abby Ortega.