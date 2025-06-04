Study links dieting & depression

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many people are dieting this time of year, as we head into beach and pool season. New research shows how you go about dieting is more important than ever, as dieting has been linked to depression.

More than 28-thousand adults were surveyed about their diet and depression symptoms. The study, which appears in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, found the quality of diet mattered. Those on a weight loss program that featured processed foods, refined carbs, saturated fats, processed meats and sweets were more likely to report higher levels of depression than those who ate more of a Mediterranean-style diet. That diet focuses more on eating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and fish.

Critics say the design of the study and researchers' attempts to follow people's dietary patterns was flawed.

To see the research for yourself, click here: https://nutrition.bmj.com/content/early/2025/05/28/bmjnph-2025-001167